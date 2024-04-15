Danladi Bako congratulates Danfodio university on campus radio

A veteran broadcaster, Dr. Danladi Bako, has congratulated Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto as the institution’s UDUS Campus Radio 89.7 FM commenced full broadcast.

Bako congratulated the institution in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

The broadcaster, who holds the traditional title of Kogunan Sokoto and former Commissioner for Information in Sokoto State, also paid tributes to the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, over the feat.

“Today, as a Senior Lecturer in the Mass Communication Department myself, I acknowledge the incredible efforts the current Vice Chancellor, Prof. Bilbis, has put in during his tenure to make the dream of the Campus Radio a reality,” he said.

This, he said, was for “the sole purpose of training our Mass Communication students to become world class”.

Recalling how the institution got accreditation for its Mass Communication course, Bako noted the roles he and the former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Risqua Shehu, played.

Bako, who equally paid tributes to Shehu, added: “The former vice chancellor pursued vigorously the acquisition of a radio licence from the National Broadcasting Commission, where I was former Director General and eventually licence was acquired.

“The Dean, Head of Department, Dr Mijinyawa, and the students must all be commended for their diligence , commitment and endurance toward the realisation of this project, which started transmission yesterday, Saturday April 13, 2024.”

He urged the university community and the public to give the members of staff and students support as they begin their first test of covering the institution’s convocation on Saturday.