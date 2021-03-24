Bournemouth star Arnaut Danjuma is “on the radar” of Saints and Brighton, according to Football League World.

The media outlet claims the Premier League pair have an eye on the Dutch winger, who has impressed in the Dorset club’s bid for promotion this season.

Danjuma has scored 10 goals in 27 games for Cherries in all competitions this campaign, including in his past three Championship outings.

He played 90 minutes as Cherries were beaten by Saints 3-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Former PSV youngster Danjuma joined Cherries from Belgian outfit Club Brugge for £13.7 million in August 2019.

He has represented the Netherlands twice at senior international level.