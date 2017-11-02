Danjuma confident as Falconets fly to Morocco

Christopher Danjuma, Head Coach of the U20 Women national team, has expressed confidence in the ability of the Falconets to defeat their Moroccan counterparts on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Falconets will arrive in Casablanca, Morocco on Friday morning ahead of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying match against their Moroccan counterparts.

Danjuma was reported on the Nigeria Football Federation official website on Thursday as saying that he had enough information about the host team and would come up with the strategy to emerge victorious.

He added that his team had worked hard enough to pick a win in Morocco after many weeks of being together and on the strength of the two-legged victories over Tanzania in September.

He also boasted that Morocco would not pose any serious problem against Nigeria’s quest to pick one of the two World Cup tickets to represent Africa in France next year.

He said: “I can assure Nigerians that we know much about our opponents. We have been able to lay hands on a video of Morocco’s last qualifying fixture against Senegal and we have watched and analysed the game.

“We will come up with the right tactics to overpower them.”

Danjuma revealed that he had put his girls through their paces and had also perfected the winning formula hence the technical crew remained optimistic of grinding out a victory in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Danjuma has revealed that the 18 players selected for the battle of Morocco were those that distinguished themselves in the training sessions and the friendly matches the Falconets played.

NAN reports that the Falconets played three different Boys’ Academy teams in the past weeks ahead of their crucial qualifying match.

Nigeria reached the second round of the African qualifying campaign after 9-0 aggregate against their Tanzanian counterparts in September.