Daniel, wife, honoured by Oba Aromolaran

Former Governor of Ogun State and Chairman/CEO Kresta Laurel Limited, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and his wife, Yeye Olufunke Daniel, were on Thursday conferred with the chieftaincy titles of Asoju Oba and Yeye Asoju Oba of Ijesaland by His Royal Majesty, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II, the Owa Obokun and Paramount ruler of Ijesaland.

The ceremony, which was part of activities marking the monarch’s 80th birthday anniversary, took place at the Adimula’s palace in Ilesa and was graced by dignitaries from all walks of life, which included political big wigs, corporate players, diplomats and notable personalities.

According to Oba Aromolaran, the choice of Otunba Daniel and his wife was informed by the exemplary philanthropic acts, immense contributions to community development and overall empowerment of the citizenry constantly exhibited by the two-term governor of Ogun State and a front runner for the National Chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said: “Otunba Daniel’s remarkable achievements in and outside office, philanthropic gestures and selfless service to humanity, with the support of his amiable wife, stand him out as a personality worthy of celebration, hence the selection by the palace for the exalted titles.”

In response, Daniel congratulated the paramount ruler on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

He described the revered monarch as an astute administrator, prolific writer and publisher imbued with great virtues in professionalism, dedication, integrity, courage and service.

He said: “Your Majesty’s love for the people, endless service and wise leadership have brought great political, economical and social success to Ijesaland, making it prosperous and peaceful.

“As a result, the world holds Your Royal Majesty’s outstanding achievements with high regard.”

Daniel then thanked the royal father, palace chiefs and the good people of Ijesaland for the great honour accorded him and his wife, which he considered a challenge to be closer to the kingdom and also contribute towards its continual development.

On behalf of his family, he wished Oba Aromolaran, the royal family, Ijesa kingdom and the good people of Osun State the most remarkable celebration, more years of robust health and worthy service to the nation and humanity.

In the same vein, the Managing Director of Kresta Laurel Limited, Engr. Dideolu Falobi, and his wife were also conferred with the chieftaincy titles of Bobajiro and Yeye Bobajiro of Ijesaland respectively.