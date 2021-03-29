“All your life’s journeys have been dotted with achievements and successes; signs that God has been there and sufficient for you.”

These were the words with which former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, described a former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a letter he personally signed and sent to congratulate the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress on his 69th birthday on Monday.

The letter reads: “On behalf of myself, my wife and family, I wish you Happy birthday as you celebrate your 69th birth anniversary.

“Looking back, I share in your joy on a very strong conviction that you have more reasons to thank your Maker. Which of His favours can you deny? Surely none.

“God gave you a life, a family, a home, Honour, fame fortunes and fortitudes. Several sufficient reasons to be thankful and celebrate.

“On this occasion I rejoice and celebrate with you, kindly accept my heartfelt congratulations.”