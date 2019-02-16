Daniel to INEC: Don’t cause chaos with election postponement

The Deputy Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has expressed his suspicion on the postponement of elections as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the early hours of election day with the warning that Nigerians will not condone any foul play.

Speaking briefly with the newsmen in Sagamu, Ogun State on Saturday, the former governor said there is a kind of foul play because there is no smoke without fire.

“This, to me, appears to be the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau,” he stated.

Daniel added: “This is an election INEC had about three years to prepare for and few days ago they assured that all was set. I am really shocked and I don’t know what excuse they would give. The INEC Chairman spoke about logistics and I still cannot understand. Clearly, this is not good for democracy. Some international observers have been here for over two weeks.

“Nigerians will not give room for any foul play. We have to place them on notice that this is not an election between two individuals. It is about INEC and Nigeria and what the people are saying is that this regime is not the best we have had.”

Daniel however differed on the call for resignation of the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in order not to cause chaos.

He said: “You cannot ask the INEC Chairman to resign now unless one wants to create a bigger problem.

“You cannot have an election next week and ask the Chairman to resign.

“He must do what he needs to do before talking about sanctions.”