Daniel mourns with Tinubu

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has expressed shock over the news of the death of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first son, Jide.

In his message of condolence to the Tinubu family, Daniel lamented the heartbreaking incident, which he described as incomprehensible and very painful at such a youthful age.

He said: “It is very saddening to hear of the terrible loss and even more difficult to know why such occurrences happen. We can only take solace in the life of your charming son and the belief that Allah, who is the giver and taker of life knows best.

“On behalf of my family, I offer my deepest sympathy on this great loss and it is our prayer that Almighty Allah grant him eternal rest and give the family and those who shared in the grief the courage and strength to move forward in peace.”