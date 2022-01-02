Daniel fixes date for 2022 annual thanksgiving, remembrance

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, will on January 9 hold the 2022 Annual Thanksgiving and 10th Year Remembrance Service for his late father, His Grace, Most Rev. Abraham Adebola Daniel, JP.

The annual event holds every second Sunday of the year at the Abraham’s Tabernacle on Oba Erinwole Road, Sagamu.

It is usually a gathering of political big wigs, businessmen, traditional rulers, Governors and captains of industry, with hundreds of church ministers from various churches coming from all parts of the country.

The year 2020 edition of the event could not hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event, according to the OGD Media Office, will be in strict compliance with all relevant COVID-19 protocols.

The Media Office said in a statement on Sunday: “The Royal Pavilion, a 2,000 Capacity event Centre opposite the Tabernacle on Oba Erinwole Road has been secured for the entertainment of guests at less than 50 per cent sitting capacity.

“As the Asiwaju Onigbagbo (Christians) of Remoland, Otunba Daniel has been hosting the Christian community in Remoland and from outside Remoland every second Sunday of the year for the past seventeen (17) years.

“Over 300 Pastors and Ministers from various churches are in attendance and this is the 17th edition.”