Daniel congratulates Owa Obokun on 80th Birthday.

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, the Owa Obokun and paramount ruler of Ijesaland, on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

In his letter of congratulation, Daniel described the revered monarch as an astute administrator, prolific writer and publisher imbued with great virtues in professionalism, dedication, integrity, courage and service.

“Your Majesty’s love for the people, endless service and wise leadership has brought great political, economical and social success to Ijesaland, making it prosperous and peaceful. As a result, the world holds Your Royal Majesty’s outstanding achievements with high regard,” he stated.

The former Governor, who has also been bestowed with the title of Asoju Oba of Ijesaland, on behalf of his family wished Oba Aromolaran, the royal family, Ijesa kingdom and the good people of Osun State the most remarkable celebration, more years of robust health and worthy service to the nation and humanity.