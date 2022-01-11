Daniel commiserates with family over Shonekan’s passing

Former Governor Gbenga Daniel of Ogun State has commiserated with the family of former interim head of state, Ernest Shonekan who died on Tuesday at 85.

The former governor in his condolence message to Shonekan’s widow, Margaret, said he received with grief the news of ex-Nigeria’s interim head of state’s demise on Tuesday.

He said he had no doubt that that Chief Shonekan lived a life of absolute fulfilment and, in all ramification, he earned a space in the book of patriots.

He said, “Nigeria has lost one of its finest corporate players, one of the earliest captains in the industry as Chairman of the UACN; a rare and distinguished personality as President of the country and an advocate of peace. In Ogun State, we have lost a pillar of support and elder statesman.

“I first met Chief Ernest Shonekan in the corporate world as Chairman of UACN, several years ago, being a UAC Scholar myself, and we remain close till his death. Personally, I have lost a father, friend, mentor and adviser.

“But in all these, let us take solace that he lived a fulfilled and adorable life that generations after us will remember.

“On behalf of my family, I offer my deepest condolences and pray that God Almighty will provide the much-needed strength to carry on at this time of such great loss.”