An injury-time winner from Dani Ceballos saw Arsenal beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Blades looked to have forced extra time when David McGoldrick capitalised on an error at the back to level the contest after 87 minutes, cancelling out Nicolas Pepe’s first-half penalty.

Ceballos popped up for the winner in added time, beating Dean Henderson from a tight angle to send the Gunners into the final four with the Blades enduring another frustrating afternoon, winless since the restart of the season.

The hosts started the better of the two sides and looked to have taken an early lead with John Lundstram heading home from a yard out after a knock on from McGoldrick.

VAR intervened however and correctly ruled the goal out. It provided a shift in momentum the Gunners needed and 15 minutes later an error from Chris Basham gave them the chance to take the lead from the spot, after the Blades defender clumsily crashed through the back of Alexandre Lacazette.

Dean Henderson was back in goal after sitting out against parent club Manchester United midweek but couldn’t get down in time to keep out Pepe’s well-struck effort.

The club’s record signing came close again before the first half was out, drilling his effort just wide of the post after fine build-up play from Kieran Tierney and Joe Willock.

Sheffield United saw another goal chalked off by VAR as they mounted a second-half comeback – John Egan this time latching onto a McGoldrick knock-on.

Chris Wilder’s side had their chances to draw level with Basham missing an opportunity to make amends for his earlier error while Henderson almost got lucky when his goal kick threatened to catch out his opposite number Emiliano Martinez, with the wind carrying his clearance the length of the pitch before falling just over the bar.

The hosts finally got their equaliser three minutes from time, with McGoldrick reacting quickest to convert from close range after Kolasinac inadvertently hammered his attempted clearance into teammate Rob Holding.

The Gunners responded superbly, exposing space on the counter with Ceballos slotting home to send his side to Wembley.