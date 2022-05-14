Dangote’s son-in-law and ex-IG’s son backs killing for blasphemy

Captain Jamil Abubakar,n the son-in-law of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and son of a former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakarĺ, has risen in defence of the killing of blasphemers.

Abubakar spoke on a day a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto Deborah Samuel, was killed.

Samuel was killed by fellow students over allegation of blasphemy.

Abubakar, a pilot and President of JMD Foundation, made his position known in a tweet on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted: “In Islam, we respect the Injil, Taura, Zabur, we were never taught to disrespect any of the books, or any of the prophets From Adam to Muhammad SAW and the Quran.

“The punishment for blasphemy is death! in most religions including Christianity. Respect people’s religion. It’s simple!”