The pan-African and fully integrated Conglomerate, Dangote Group, has again emerged as the most Admired Brand in Africa for the year 2021 for its leadership position in driving quality brands across Africa.

The award was announced by Brand Africa, founders of the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands, during a virtual event in Uganda.

The 2021 survey was conducted between March and April 2021 and yielded over 80,000 brand mentions and over 3,500 unique brands.

One again, Dangote retained its status as the number one most admired African brand for the fourth time in a row, pushing MTN and DStv, both of South Africa, to the second and third positions respectively.

With this feat, Dangote has made Nigeria to occupy number one position as a country with the most admired brand in Africa.

Top 100 brands in Africa continue to be dominated by European brands, which have held their share at 41 per cent (-1), North America (+1), Asia (no change), and Africa retaining its 13 per cent share of the most admired brands in the world.

Similarly, the leading African countries that dominate the rankings largely retained their positions with Nigeria (-1) and South Africa (-) with five brands each, Ethiopia (+1) and Kenya (-) accounting for the13 brands among the Top 100 most admired brands in Africa.

“There is no doubt the pandemic, that continues to cost lives and livelihoods, and coincided with the launch of the implementation phase of the AfCFTA which aims to accelerate intra-Africa trade from 18% to 50% in 2030, is becoming a catalyst for loconomies with nations having to look internally for sustainability. The internal shifts in the rankings in particular the African brands, Africa can and will need to grow its own brands to meet the needs of its growing consumer market,” says Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership. “African brands will continue to play a dual role of being globally competitive but most importantly of transforming the continent’s promise into a real change.”

Established in 2011, the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands rankings are the most authoritative survey and analysis on brands and underlying businesses in Africa, based on a study by Geopoll across 28 countries spanning all the five economic regions, and analysis and ranking by Kantar and Brand Leadership.

Collectively they account for over 80 per cent of the population and over 80 per cent of the GDP of Africa.

An analysis of the data over the past 10 years has established that on the average, only 20 per cent of the brands admired by Africans are made in Africa.

The Group Chief Corporate Communication Officer of the Dangote, Anthony Chiejina, said the management was not unexpected of the ranking because the company has a long-standing reputation for quality, relevance compliance and social stewardship.

Chiejina said: “Our mission and vision engage and inspire us; and by extension connects us to both our internal and external stakeholders.

“We fervently believe that only Africans can develop Africa, and this gives us stronger sense of relevance in all the countries where we have our operations.

“We are touching lives by providing their basic needs and empowering Africans more than ever before creating jobs, reducing capital flight, helping government conserve foreign exchange drain by supporting different industrial and infrastructural projects of African government.”

Chiejina stated further that Dangote Cement has been producing high quality products, creating employment, reducing poverty, engaging in unprecedented philanthropy and above all respecting the laws of the land where we operate.

“All these are our credo and we do not compromise it. And the ranking is just an acknowledgement of all these by our stakeholders, we keep our brand promise and stay authentic.” he added.