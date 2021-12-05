Dangote visits Wale Babalakin over death of father

Alhaji Aliko Dangote visited Dr. Wale Babalakin SAN, at Gbongan, Osun state, on Sunday to commiserate with him on the death of his father, Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin on Saturday.

According to a report, Babalakin died on Saturday at the age of 94.

He has since been buried in his home town, Gbongan, Ayedade Local government, Osun State.

The late Supreme Court Justice was the father of the Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria before he was finally buried, funeral rites according to the Islamic religion were performed by joint Imams and Alfas in Osun and was buried at about 4.45pm.

The burial prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Osogboland, Alh. Musa Animashaun, represented by the Mufasir of Osogbo, Alh. Ishola Olawale.

In the burial message delivered by the Mufasir of Gbongan, Alh. Moshud Akanbi, he said the late justice led an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

Babalakin served as the president of the Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN).

However, condolence messages have continued to pour in. President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with the family of the deceased, the government and people of Osun State on the loss of the eminent Jurist who rose to the pinnacle of his profession as a Judge of the highest court in the land, becoming one of the final authorities in legal issues in the country, thereby greatly enriching the nation’s jurisprudence.

According to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President noted that the late Justice Babalakin, long after his retirement, continued to give wise counsel to the Muslim community especially the Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria (MUSWEN) where he was a former President.

While praying for Dr. Babawale Babalakin (SAN), other children, and members of the family for the fortitude to bear the loss, President Buhari urged them to take consolation in the fact that the deceased lived to a ripe old age, left behind a good name, served as a mentor and source of inspiration to many and became an icon of his profession.

The President prayed that Almighty Allah will reward his good deeds with Aljannah.