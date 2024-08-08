One of the prominent forces behind the #EndBadGovernance protest, Deji Adeyanju, has said that business mogul, Aliko Dangote, used Nigeria’s money to become Africa’s richest man.

Adeyanju, a lawyer and activist, also accused him of killing lots of businesses in Nigeria because he hated competition.

The constitutional lawyer, who spoke on a podcast: “The Honest Bunch,” over the recent allegation by Dangote that there were forces against the survival of his 650,000 barrels per day refinery, said: “He uses Nigeria’s money to become Africa’s richest man yearly.

“He has killed a lot of businesses, so I don’t know why he’s now crying.

“Dangote does not like competition.

“He’s an AGIP: All Government In Power.

“What he does is, before any government comes into power, he identifies who will win and donates money to them.

Also Read:

“And when they assume power, he starts ass-kissing them.

“Unfortunately, that did not work with (President Bola) Tinubu and that’s why they are angry with him.

“They are after him because Tinubu’s guys are monopolistic themselves, like Dangote.

“They feel there is nothing Dangote can do that they can’t.

“They can do the oil and bring in the sugar.

“So, Nigerians should not sympathise with Aliko.

“Let them fight.

“They don’t take sides in battles that do not directly benefit them.”

Post Views: 0