Dangote truck crushes woman to death in Lagos + Photos

A Dangote mixer truck with registration number: KANO MDB 531 XA, which had a brake failure has crushed a woman to death at Abule-Egba area of Lagos State, the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency has revealed.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq confirmed the development.

Taofiq said the trapped dead body was evacuated underneath the Dangote truck by officials of LASTMA and handed over to policemen from Oko-Oba Police Station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Dangote mixer truck while on a high speed lost control as a result of a brake failure and while trying to swerve into a drainage channel crushed the woman.

The truck driver was immediately apprehended by LASTMA officials.

Policemen from Oko-Oba Police Station provided security backup while the rescue operations lasted.

LASTMA Abdul Salam Nurudeen, Alpha, Zone 19 Abule-Egba/Tollgate, who led the recovery operations, confirmed that his team was supported by other sympathisers to remove the trapped body.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, warned truck owners/drivers to always ensure their vehicles are properly checked, including the braking system, before embarking on any journey within or outside Lagos.