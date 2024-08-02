Dangote truck crushes five dead, FRSC moves against fleet

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Malam Shehu Mohammed, has directed the immediate re-inspection and recertification of Dangote fleet nationwide.

The order was made known by the Acting Corps Public Relations Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Thursday in Abuja.

In a statement he issued, Ogungbemide quoted Mohammed as having said that the directives became necessary following a fatal road traffic crash involving a Dangote truck on Wednesday on the Nyanya-Maraba Expressway, which claimed five lives and injured 14 others.

He added that the crash, which occurred at 8:40pm, involved 10 vehicles, including a Dangote truck, and it was caused by brake failure and speeding.

The statement said: “From the analysis concerning the cause of the crash, the Dangote trailer which was conveying a full load of cement, had a brake failure.

“The driver lost control of the wheels while on a speed that was already against the prescribed legal speed limit on that road, before crashing into the vehicles.”

The Corps Marshal also ordered the Road Transport Safety Standardisation Office of the Corps to ensure maximum compliance with safety standards.

Mohammed directed the immediate clearance of obstructions caused by the crash and prosecution of the truck operator.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that three of the injured victims were rescued to Nyanya General Hospital, three to Asokoro General Hospital, and nine to the National Hospital, Abuja.

NAN reports that the dead victims were deposited in Karu General Hospital Morgue after being confirmed dead by doctors.

The 10 vehicles involved were an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla: RSH-633-FB; a red Volkswagen Golf without registration number; a black Volkswagen Golf 3: AF160-KAC; and another red Volkswagen Golf 3: SML-199AA.

Others are a silver colour 406 Peugeot: YAB-307AF; a green Volkswagen Golf: ABC-846ZW; and three Bajaj Boxer unregistered motorcycles.

The corps said 19 victims: 15 male adults and four female adults, were involved.

From the number, the corps said 14 male adults sustained various degrees of injuries, including cuts, fractures and bruises.

The corps also said five victims, consisting of four males and one female, were killed.

