Dangote to redeploy disengaged Refinery workers – FG

The Federal Government has said the Dangote Group will redeploy staff earlier disengaged from its refinery operations.

This followed the resolution of its dispute with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria.

The FG also announced that the redeployed staff will not suffer any loss of pay due to the redeployment.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, confirmed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said, “After examining the procedure used in the disengagement of workers, the meeting agreed that the management of Dangote Group shall immediately begin the process of redeploying the disengaged staff to other companies within the Dangote Group, with no loss of pay.

“No worker will be victimised arising from their role in the impasse between Dangote and PENGASSAN.”

He further explained that both sides had reached a compromise, noting that “PENGASSAN agreed to start the process of calling off the strike. Both parties agreed to this understanding in good faith.”

The minister also stressed that “unionisation is a right of workers in accordance with the laws of Nigeria, and this right should be respected.”

The conciliation meetings followed a breakdown in earlier talks between the refinery management and PENGASSAN, which had ended in a deadlock on Monday.

The meeting brought together the National Security Adviser; Ministers of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, and State for Petroleum (Gas); alongside the DSS, NIA, NNPCL, NMDPRA, NUPRC and labour leaders.

It would be recalled that the conciliation was convened after PENGASSAN directed its members to stop gas supply and withdraw services from the refinery.

The union had accused the company of terminating the employment of more than 800 of its members, which triggered the industrial action.

Dangote Refinery, however, explained that the disengagement of workers was due to an ongoing restructuring in the company.