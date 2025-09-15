Dangote to construct N1.1b ultramodern hostel at Unilorin

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the President of Dangote Group, has pledged to finance a proposed N1.1 billion ultramodern hostel project at the University of Ilorin in support of the Ilorin Central Juma’at Mosque.

The 250-bed facility, conceived by the Mosque’s management, would serve as student accommodation, with rental proceeds channelled to the maintenance and upkeep of the Mosque.

Alhaji Shehu Abdulgafar, Secretary, Board of Trustees, Ilorin Central Juma’at Mosque, said this at a briefing with newsmen in Ilorin on Sunday.

Abdulgafar said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had already been signed with the University of Ilorin.

According to him, the Mosque would own and manage the hostel for 21 years, after which ownership will revert to the university.

The Secretary said that the President of Dangote Group also pledged a monthly donation of N5 million to support the Mosque’s operations until the hostel becomes fully functional.

“The gesture will go a long way in ensuring the sustainability of the Mosque’s operations, also providing modern accommodation for students of the university,” he said.

Abdulgafar also announced the donation of a multi-million-naira solar-powered mini-grid to the Mosque by the representative of Kwara Central Senatorial District, Senator Saliu Mustapha.

He noted that the project, which is nearing completion, would provide uninterrupted power supply to the Mosque and parts of the Emir’s palace.

He said: “With this milestone, the Mosque will now operate almost fully on clean and renewable energy, thereby drastically reducing its monthly energy costs.

“For the first time, the Mosque will remain illuminated throughout the day and night, allowing residents, visitors, and tourists to behold the majestic beauty of this historic edifice in its full glory.”

The Secretary said that Senator Mustapha, also the Turaki of Ilorin, had been one of the top financiers of the Mosque since inception.

He also commended other notable supporters of the Mosque, including former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed; and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“The twin projects by Mr. Dangote and Senator Mustapha align with the vision of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for a self-sustaining central Mosque,” he said.

