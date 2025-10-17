Dangote seeks swift legislation of ‘Nigeria First’ policy

Africa’s leading industrialist, Aliko Dangote, has made a passionate plea to the Federal Government to urgently legislate and implement the proposed “Nigeria First” policy, describing it as a critical lever for revitalising the nation’s manufacturing sector.

The legislation, he said, holds the keys to accelerating the nation’s economic growth and creating sustainable employment opportunities.

Addressing manufacturers in Lagos at the 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dangote lauded the theme of this year’s gathering: “Nigeria First: Prioritizing Made-in-Nigeria,” saying it is timely and a strategic call to action.

He said: “The ‘Nigeria First’ Policy is not just a slogan but a call to action for sustained development and transformation led by our manufacturers.

“If implemented effectively, it can boost GDP, reduce import dependence, and generate jobs across the country.”

He emphasised that the policy represents a transformative framework capable of propelling Nigeria toward industrial self-sufficiency and global competitiveness.

Drawing parallels with global economic powerhouses such as China, India, and the United States of America, Dangote underscored the importance of adopting a locally tailored industrial policy to protect and promote domestic industries.

Despite Nigeria’s vast potential, he expressed concern that manufacturing contributes less than 10 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a figure that has stagnated for over a decade.

He attributed this to persistent structural challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, policy inconsistency, high energy costs, foreign exchange volatility, and limited access to finance.

To address these challenges, he outlined some strategic priorities that manufacturers expect from the Nigeria First framework, among which is: Legislate the Nigeria First Policy by enacting it into law with enforceable compliance mechanisms; Ensure Policy Stability and Long-Term Commitment – Avoiding policy reversals to foster investor confidence; Develop a National Supplier Registry–Creating a verified database of local manufacturers for government procurement; Drive Consumer Engagement and National Pride–Launch a robust “Buy Made in Nigeria” campaign and Incentivise Backward Integration-to support companies investing in local raw materials and Research and Development.

As part of the strategy, Dangote also urged the government to address Infrastructure and Energy Deficits by improving access to affordable power and efficient logistics; Enhance Access to Finance by lowering interest rates and expand funding for manufacturing enterprises; and Leverage AfCFTA Opportunities by strengthening export capacity to boost regional competitiveness.

The Industrialist also cited the collapse of Nigeria’s once-thriving textile industry, which employed over 500,000 people across 180 mills at its peak, as a cautionary tale of the dangers of unchecked importation and weak policy support.

He stressed that the Nigeria First policy must transcend political cycles and rhetoric to become a binding national strategy.

Dangote said: “Every nation is in a race to improve the living conditions of its citizens.

“The government has taken some steps that give us a fighting chance.

“The Nigeria First policy, if embraced, will place us in a very competitive position.

“Let’s act.”

The 53rd MAN AGM brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and development partners to chart a path for revitalising Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and positioning it for long-term, inclusive growth.