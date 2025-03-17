Dangote returns to Ogun, plans largest port

The President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said his company returned to invest in Ogun due to Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s investor-friendly policies.

Dangote made this known on Monday during a courtesy visit to the governor at his office in Abeokuta.

He noted that the state had become one of Nigeria’s most attractive investment destinations by positioning itself as the manufacturing ‘bedrock’ of the nation.

The Dangote Group President praised Abiodun’s vision and policies, which deliberately supported private sector growth and encouraged enterprise through immense cooperation with investors.

“Our factory at Itori was demolished twice. During the second incident, not just the factory but the fence was pulled down, so we abandoned the project.

“However, due to Governor Abiodun’s efforts, we have returned. Anyone visiting the factory now would be amazed at the progress achieved,” he said.

He revealed that the company had earlier abandoned its plan to invest in the Olokola Free Trade Zone in Ogun Waterside Local Government due to previous setbacks.

“Thanks to your policies and a favourable business climate, we are returning to Olokola. Plans are underway to construct Nigeria’s largest port,” Dangote pledged.

Providing an update on projects, Dangote disclosed two new cement plant lines with a combined capacity of 6 million metric tonnes per annum had been built in Itori.

A 12 million metric tonnes per annum cement plant, he added, is also sited at Ibeshe, boosting the group’s production capacity in the state.

Upon completion, the combined output of the company’s plants in Ogun would reach 18 million metric tonnes annually, making it Africa’s top cement-producing region.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s growing economy required private firms to support government initiatives, and Dangote Group remained committed to national development.

He affirmed his company’s dedication to investing in Nigeria and transforming the economy by showing unwavering belief in the country and its people.

In response, Abiodun thanked Dangote for the visit, and for his trust in the state and continued commitment to Nigeria’s economic progress.

He also commended Dangote for creating jobs and significantly contributing to national development through business expansion and global advocacy for Nigeria.

“Your selfless promotion of Nigeria globally is commendable. Your life story remains an inspiration to many young Nigerians striving for success.

“Ogun welcomes your renewed investment. Today, March 17, is historic – the same month you broke ground for the Lagos refinery project.

“You have not only completed the Itori factory, but also chosen to develop Nigeria’s largest port here. For this, I express my profound gratitude,” he said.

