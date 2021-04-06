Dangote Cement Plc has re-trained 50 of its truck drivers as part of efforts to minimise their involvement in road crashes.

In a statement issued in Lokoja on Tuesday by the Group Head of Communication, Tony Chiejine, the company said the drivers were retrained for six months at its newly built Drivers Training Centre at Obajana, Kogi State, and that the trainees graduated from the centre on April 3.

Chiejine said the new training facility would henceforth take charge of the responsibility of attending to all training needs of Dangote Cement Plc’s drivers.

The head of the training centre, Harrison Pepple, while speaking at the graduation ceremony, was quoted as saying that the establishment of the training centre was in line with the company’s zero tolerance policy for auto crashes.

According to Pepple, the trained drivers were drawn from the existing motor boys, and the training period was six months.

He said that the training focused on defensive driving techniques, which involves driving to save lives, time and property, among others.

“The training programme is all-encompassing. The first twelve weeks were theoretical. Then there was three months attachment,” he said.

He said that the idea to establish the training centre was conceived in June 2020, with the objective of training, retraining and constantly engaging the company’s drivers.

Pepple also announced that the company would soon embark on the retraining of another set of qualified drivers with Class G licences.

According to him, the company is partnering with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in most of its activities.