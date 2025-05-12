Dangote Refinery slashes petrol price to N825 per litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the gantry price Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol to ₦825 per litre from N835 per litre as competition continues in the domestic market.

It could be recalled that last month, the 650,000 barrels per day refinery reduced the gantry price of petrol to N835 per litre from N865 per litre.

Also Read

The latest adjustment, according to available information, is targeted at giving customers more value as well as consolidating its leadership position in the domestic market.

Post Views: 23