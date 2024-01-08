Dangote Refinery set for production, receives sixth batch of 1m crude oil

Dangote Refinery appears set to commence production of refined petroleum products following the receipt of the sixth batch of one million barrels of crude.

The sixth one million barrels of crude oil was supplied by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited.

The fresh one million Agbami barrels of crude via MT ALMI SUN is the last cargo to complete the initial scheduled six million barrels consignment to be delivered to the Dangote facility for commencement of operations by the world’s largest single-train refinery.

Exactly a month ago, Dangote Refinery received the first one million barrels of Agbami crude grade from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited, one of the largest trading companies in Nigeria as well as globally, trading in over eight million barrels of crude oil per day.

Since then, Dangote Refinery has been receiving the crude oil in batches.

The 6th batch of one million barrels of Agbami crude was discharged on Monday at the Single Point Mooring (SPM-C2) at the Dangote Offshore Oil Terminal.

It would be recalled that the Managing Director of Dangote Ports Operations, Akin Omole, had told newsmen at the Dangote Quay, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State that the refinery will be in good stead to commence operation once the six million barrels of crude had been delivered.

Omole said: “Once the six million barrels are fully delivered, it will facilitate the initial run of the refinery as well as kick-start the production of diesel, aviation fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas before subsequently progressing to the production of Premium Motor Spirit.”

This latest development will play a pivotal role in alleviating the fuel supply challenges faced by Nigeria as well as the West African countries.

Designed for 100 percent Nigerian crude with the flexibility to process other crudes, the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Petroleum Refinery can process most African crude grades as well as Middle Eastern Arab Light and even US Light tight oil as well as crude from other countries.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery can meet 100 percent of Nigeria’s requirement of all refined products, gasoline, diesel, kerosene and aviation jet, and has a surplus of each of these products for export.