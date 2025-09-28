Dangote refinery resumes sale of petrol in naira, offers reason

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has announced the resumption of the sale of petrol in naira, offering the reason for doing so.

The announcement on Saturday came just hours after it told marketers that it was not going to accept Naira but Dollar for products again.

The announcement was contained in a memo the refinery sent to marketers.

The memo said: “Following the intervention of the Naira for Crude Technical Committee Chairman, we are pleased to inform you of the resumption of PMS sales in Naira commencing immediately.

“You may kindly proceed to place your orders in naira for both self-collection and free delivery of PMS to the earlier advised locations across the country.

“Thank you for your continued patronage.”

In an earlier memo on Friday, the firm had said: “We write to inform you that Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has been selling petroleum products in excess of our naira-crude allocations, and, consequently, we are unable to sustain PMS sales in naira going forward.

“Kindly note that this suspension of Naira sales for PMS will be effective from Sunday, 28th of September, 2025.

“We will provide further updates regarding the resumption of supply once the situation has been resolved.

“All customers with PMS transactions in Naira who would like a refund of their current payments should formally request the processing of their refund.”