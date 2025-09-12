Dangote Refinery polypropylene takes spotlight at PROPAK West Africa 2025

Polypropylene products from Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Company took the centre stage at the 12th edition of PROPAK West Africa 2025, the region’s leading exhibition and conference for the packaging, plastics, printing, and processing industries, where they were recognised as a game changer by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), event organisers, and key industry stakeholders.

Produced at Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals in Lagos, it marks the end of Nigeria’s dependence on imported polypropylene.Local plastic manufacturers, distributors, and industrial users now have access to a reliable, high-quality alternative to imported polypropylene.

The product has already sparked significant interest across sectors, particularly given Nigeria’s current 90 percent reliance on imported polypropylene.

The Assistant Director, Corporate Affairs and Communications, MAN, Dr. Segun Alabi, confirmed the association’s readiness to collaborate with Dangote to accelerate domestic adoption.

Alabi said: “Polypropylene is a vital raw material for many of our members, and the introduction of locally produced supply will ease the pressure on importers.“Dangote is producing in surplus, which means demand can now be met both locally and internationally. “Instead of relying on imports, users can now source locally.

“We’re fully prepared to work with Dangote to push polypropylene into the Nigerian market and even export it as a source of foreign exchange.”The organisers of PROPAK West Africa also praised Dangote’s participation in the event.

George Pearson, Regional Director for West Africa at Montgomery Group Afrocet, remarked: “We’re delighted to have Dangote not just as an exhibitor, but as a partner and sponsor. “The brand’s prestige enhances the event.

“Dangote is both a major buyer of international machinery and a vital supplier within the packaging value chain. “If any company can deliver transformative impact in this space, it’s Dangote.”Pearson added that the refinery’s achievement would significantly reduce imports, strengthen the naira, and bolster local manufacturing capabilities.

Commenting on this development at PROPAK 2025, General Manager, Export Operations (Nigeria), Vinmar International LLC, Shridhar Krishnamurthy, said: “What Dangote has introduced is nothing short of transformational. “The new polypropylene product is already attracting global attention.

“Dangote is among the world’s leading brands in this space, and many plastic producers are eager to engage and collaborate. “It’s high time we had a reliable, high-quality local supplier in Africa and we are excited to partner.”

Operational since March 2025, the facility is the largest polypropylene plant in Africa, with an annual production capacity of 830,000 metric tonnes. The plant supplies the local market in 25kg bags and is positioned to enter the global market through a strategic partnership with Vinmar Group, a leading international distributor of petrochemicals.

Currently, Nigeria imports approximately 250,000 metric tonnes of polypropylene annually, nearly 90 percent of its domestic consumption.

The Dangote facility is expected to not only bridge this supply gap but also position Nigeria as a net exporter in the global market.

The global polypropylene industry is projected to grow significantly, with production volumes expected to rise by over 25 million metric tonnes before 2030.

