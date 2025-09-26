Dangote Refinery: Over 3000 Nigerians still working at our organisation

The management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has confirmed that over 3,000 Nigerians are gainfully employed and are actively working at the refinery.

This came as a reaction to allegations that it has terminated the employment of all its Nigerian workers within its organisation.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) had alleged that Nigerian workers at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery were dismissed shortly after joining the union, accusing management of intimidation and violation of constitutional rights.

‎PENGASSAN, in a statement signed by branch chairman Abdulfatai Muhammed and branch secretary Eseoghene Choice, said these events unfolded within 24 hours of the staff unionising.

‎The union noted that following the formation of the Caretaker Committee of the Branch Executive Council and the submission of the first batch of unionised members’ list to management on September 25, 2025, management circulated a list to verify voluntary union membership.

‎“A meeting was held with members, during which they were asked to indicate their membership in PENGASSAN. Overwhelmingly, staff at the refinery affirmed YES,” the statement said.

‎PENGASSAN further alleged that intimidation began on the evening of the same day when staff buses were withdrawn, forcing workers to pay up to N4,000 for transportation to attend work.

‎The union added that between 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm, Nigerian staff who had joined PENGASSAN were denied entry into the refinery premises, while expatriate staff were allowed access.

‎“At about 9:59 pm, workers received a mass termination email addressed to ‘all staff’ of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE,” the statement said.

‎The union also claimed that security operatives were ordered to arrest and detain its caretaker committee chairman, describing this as an attempt to intimidate labour leaders.

It argued that these actions violated Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, which guarantees the right to freely assemble and associate.

‎PENGASSAN characterised the dismissals as targeted intimidation disguised as a reorganisation exercise.

‎Reacting in a statement on Friday, Management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery denied any mass sack, insisting that a reorganisation was underway in response to alleged sabotage in some refinery units.

The statement clarified that both Nigerian and expatriate staff remain employed and that the reorganisation affects certain individuals due to specific discoveries, stressing that it is unrelated to union activities.

It read: “The Dangote Petroleum Refinery wishes to clarify recent reports concerning the ongoing reorganisation within its facility. This exercise is not arbitrary.

“It has become necessary to safeguard the refinery from repeated acts of sabotage that have raised safety concerns and affected operational efficiency.

“The foregoing decision was taken in the best interest of the Refinery as result of intermittent cases of sabotage in the various units of the Refinery with dire consequences on human life and related safety concerns.

“We remain vigilant to our internal systems and vulnerabilities to ensure the long-term stability of this strategic national asset.

“It is imperative to protect the refinery for the benefit of Nigerians, our partners across Africa, and the thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on it.

“Over 3,000 Nigerians continue to work actively in our Petroleum Refinery, at present. Only a very small number of staff were affected, as we continue to recruit Nigerian talent through our various graduate trainee programmes and experienced hire recruitment process.

“We recognise and uphold internationally accepted labour principles, including the right of every worker to freely decide whether or not to join a union. Our commitment to workers’ rights is unwavering.

“The Dangote Petroleum Refinery exists to serve Nigerians, to strengthen Africa’s energy independence, and to create decent, sustainable jobs.

“We will continue to work in partnership with our employees, regulators, and stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of safety, transparency, and accountability.”