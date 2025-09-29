Dangote Refinery: FG appeals to PENGASSAN to shelve planned strike

The Federal Government has appealed to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to suspend its planned nationwide strike over its dispute with the Dangote Refinery.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, made the appeal in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that PENGASSAN had earlier directed its members nationwide to withdraw their services in protest against the alleged sack of Nigerian workers at the Dangote Refinery from midnight on September 28.

The union also accused the management of the refinery of anti-labour practices and discrimination against local employees, prompting the Federal Government’s intervention.

Dingyadi said the ministry had already initiated moves to reconcile the parties to prevent the crisis from escalating.

“The ministry of Labour and Employment, through the Director of Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, has extended invitations to the leadership of PENGASSAN and the management of Dangote Refinery to attend a conciliation meeting in my office on Monday.

Also Read

“I appeal to both parties to be mindful of the importance of the petroleum sector to the country, being the core of her economy.

“A strike will not only lead to heavy revenue losses but also cause hardship for Nigerians. Its impact on economic stability and national security cannot be underestimated,” he added.

The minister urged the union to withdraw its strike declaration to allow the Federal Government mediate in a peaceful atmosphere.