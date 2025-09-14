Dangote Refinery feeding Nigerians with one-sided narrative — DAPPMAN

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has said that Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Company is feeding Nigerians with a one-sided story in the face-off with the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

The Executive Secretary of DAPPMAN, Olufemi Adewole, levelled the accusation against the Dangote Group in a statement on Saturday.

Adewole said while marketers welcome Dangote Refinery, its contribution is between 30 percent to 35 percent of national demand.

He said balance continues to be supplied by responsible petroleum product marketers, including DAPPMAN members, who import and distribute under strict regulatory oversight by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

In the statement titled: “Clarifying the Role of Market Players in Nigeria’s Downstream Petroleum Sector,” he said: “Claims that repeated fuel price reductions by the Dangote Refinery are patriotic gestures ignore their timing and market impact.

“These reductions were often strategically timed when other importers had active cargoes at sea or in tank, creating price shocks that undermined competition and imposed financial strain on fellow market participants, including the refinery’s own domestic customers.

“Even more concerning is the refinery’s pattern of offering lower prices to international buyers while quoting higher rates to local off takers.

“This contradicts public-facing claims of prioritising Nigerians and places unnecessary burden on domestic businesses already operating under tight margins.

“All imports are subject to independent, regulator-accredited laboratory testing in accordance with NMDPRA protocols and global quality standards.

“Ironically, the same refinery alleging superiority has on multiple occasions sought waivers to distribute products with sulphur levels above approved thresholds, a fact that calls into question its consistency and credibility on product quality.

“Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market is highly regulated, transparent, and aligned with international best practices.

“Attempts to cast doubt on the integrity of other compliant players are unfair and inaccurate.

“The claim that the refinery offers ‘free delivery’ is also misleading.

“In reality, marketers are required to lift at least 25 percent of their allocations directly from the refinery gantry and must do so using only Dangote-owned trucks, paying commercial rates based on their destination.

“This arrangement imposes additional logistical and financial burdens on marketers, limits operational flexibility, and undermines the narrative of cost relief being provided to the local market.

“The Dangote Refinery is a valuable contributor, but it is not a messiah.

“Nigeria’s downstream sector is not driven by one facility alone.

“It is powered by an ecosystem of refiners, depots, marketers, transporters, and regulators, working in tandem to ensure nationwide access to fuel under often difficult circumstances.

“We caution against narratives that monopolize credit, shift blame, or undermine the confidence of investors, partners, and the public.

“We call on all parties, including the Dangote Refinery to engage constructively and communicate responsibly, avoiding one-sided accounts that can destabilize market confidence.

“The future of Nigeria’s energy sector lies not in divisive narratives, but in cooperation, regulatory compliance, and mutual respect.”

