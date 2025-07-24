Dangote, Niger sign agreement to boost rice production

To boost rice production in the country, Dangote Rice Limited, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, has signed a purchase and sale agreement with the Niger State Government-owned Niger Foods Security Systems and Logistics Company Limited on steady supply of paddy rice.

Dangote Rice and Niger Foods are collaborating to boost the production of rice as a staple menu in Nigerian homes and guarantee food security.

Under the agreement signed at the Lagos Headquarters of the DIL on Thursday, Niger Foods is to engage in high scale mechanised and commercial farming, as well as the development and production of agricultural products, including paddy rice, which will be sold to Dangote Rice.

Welcoming the Niger State delegation led by the Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, to his office during the brief agreement signing ceremony, the President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, said that the agreement was aimed at promoting sufficiency in food production in Nigeria, “a feat we have achieved both in the cement and oil refining sectors”.

Dangote described Niger Foods as a leading rice farming and processing company, which has engaged in the production of paddy, noting: “We share the same altruistic vision with Niger Foods, of establishing and developing efficient and profitable agricultural business, processing, and supply of diverse farm produce towards contributing to national food sufficiency and security.

“For this aligned vision towards a food-secure Nigeria, we commend the Niger State Governor His Excellency Umaru Bago and his administration.”

Dangote explained that with the agreement in place, Niger Foods will be supplying high-quality paddy rice to Dangote Rice Limited.

This will help to foster sustainable agricultural development and food sufficiency in the country.

The African foremost industrialist stated that Dangote Rice has invested massively in rice mills and plantations across the nation, explaining that the investment is to create employment through the out-grower scheme and promote food self-sufficiency and security.

He stated: “We believe that more private sector players should be encouraged to partner the government in developing commercial agriculture.

“This is vital, considering the private sector currently accounts for roughly 90 percent of our GDP.”

Dangote further stated that Niger State has now joined five other states, namely Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, and Nasarawa States, where Dangote Rice mills are under construction.

According to him, the Dangote group will be off-taking one million tons of paddy rice from local farmers by the end of 2026, which will go a long way in deepening the nation’s rice food supply network and provide reassurance and confidence to our local farmers not to abandon rice paddy farming and to be confident that a willing off-taker exists in the market place.

In his own remarks, Governor Bago said his administration is inspired by the Midas touch and the humility of Dangote, thanking him for accepting the partnership arrangement.

He said that Niger State has massive arable land and water resources, which confers comparative advantage on the state.

He stated that towards harnessing this comparative advantage, his administration has gone looking for investors in rice production to boost agriculture as done in other climes.

The governor said: “Lagos State is opening a food hub and needs off takers.

“We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with them.

“We are transitioning our people from the primitive to civilised mode of farming.

“We are partnering with Turkish investors all in a bid to improve our agricultural yield.

“We need to feed ourselves, that is why we are excited at this development.”

The Managing Director of Dangote Rice, Thabo Mabe, who signed on behalf of the company, described the ceremony as very significant in the task to cultivate massive rice farming to boost food production.

Mabe said: “Today is a milestone.

“This is a very significant development that will delight rice consumers.

“This event will bring about self-sufficiency and self-dependence in food production.”

Also speaking on the agreement, the Executive Chairman, Niger Foods Security Systems and Logistics, Sammy Adigun, stated that the agreement was a very important one and a good project at that, which will unlock over N18 trillion in revenue over time.

Adigun explained that the project will entail cultivating thousands of hectares of land and direct support to over 5,000 farmers in the value chain.

