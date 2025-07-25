Dangote hands over to new Chairman of Dangote Cement

The President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has handed over to the new Chairman of Dangote Cement, Emmanuel Ikazoboh.

The Eagle Online had earlier reported that Dangote has resigned his membership of the board of Dangote Cement and by implication its chairmanship.

Sources told The Eagle Online that he handed over to Ikazoboh in the early hours of Friday (today).

This was as The Eagle Online was told that Mariam Dangote was also appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company and Prof. Dorothy U. Ufot retired from it.

A formal statement on the change in leadership was still being expected as at press time on Friday.

More details on this news website soon.

Post Views: 2