Dangote Group: We arranged for Phyna’s sister to be flown abroad

The Dangote Group has said that it had completed arrangements to fly out Ruth Otabor, the sister of Phyna, winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 7, who died on Sunday following her crushing by a Dangote Cement truck.

The Eagle Online recalls that Otabor was crushed by the Dangote truck on August 13, 2025 near Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, from where she just graduated.

One of her legs had been amputated before her death.

In a statement on Sunday shortly after the announcement of her passing by her family lawyer, Dangote Group said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ruth Otabor, who was injured in the recent road incident involving one of our trucks in Auchi, Edo State.

“Since the accident, our officials and insurance partners have been by her side, covering all financial and medical costs and supporting her family.

“Arrangements had been made for her to be flown to India for advanced treatment, pending medical clearance from her doctors.

“Sadly, despite these efforts and Ruth’s brave fight to live, we lost her today.

“At Dangote Group, safety, accountability, and compassion remain at the core of our operations.

“We remain committed to strengthening our safety systems and supporting those affected in moments of tragedy.

“May God grant her mercy and eternal rest.”

