The Dangote Group of Companies says its intervention in education development in Nigeria through the philanthropic arm, Aliko Dangote Foundation, so far has hit N10 billion.

The figure was contained in a statement by Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Corporate Communication, Dangote Group, in Lokoja, Kogi State on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the conglomerate has provided infrastructural supports to the country’s tertiary institutions, one of which is the N1.2 billion student hostels in the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

It stated that the group had earlier supported the Aliko Dangote Foundation thorough which the interventions were made, with $1.25 billion.

The company also donated a N1.2 billion Business School to the Bayero University Kano, according to the statement.

It equally expended over N500 million on the construction of hostels and power supply facilities at the University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State.

It said the company constructed a N300 million complex for the University of Ibadan Business School.

The statement said: “As part of its contributions to support the tertiary institutions infrastructural facilities in the country, the company donated N50 million to the Crescent University based in Ogun.

“In the same vein, the Aliko Dangote Foundation donated N120 million for the construction of classroom blocks at the Nawair-Ud-Deen Comprehensive College, Idi-Oro, Mushin, Lagos.

“Earlier, the company had donated N200 million to the Katsina State University, and gave N118 million in support of a squash complex project at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Main Campus.”

According to the statement, another N50 million has been donated to the University of Port-Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, was in 2018 named the sixth most charitable person in the world by a UK-based Richtopia Group.

Dangote had promised then that his philanthropic interventions would be in the areas of education, health and empowerment sectors, among others.

Dangote Group is the second largest contributor to education development in the country, and has admitted no fewer than 1,000 Engineering students into the Dangote Academy, Obajana, Kogi State.