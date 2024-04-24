Dangote Group, elixir of Gateway international Trade Fair – OGUNCCIMA

Ogun State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) has described the Dangote Group as the driving force of the Gateway International Trade Fair.

The President of the chamber, Engr. Mike Akingbade made the statement in Abeokuta.

He spoke when Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun officially opened the 13th edition of the Trade Fair at the M.K.O Abiola Trade Fair Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta

This is just as companies under the leading African Indigenous Conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited, hit the trade fair with their various products as part of strategies to increase market share and deepen customers’ affection.

Akingbade lauded the support of Dangote Group in sustaining the Trade Fair, which he noted has led to the prosperity of the state and economic freedom for the people.

“A special commendation must be given to Dangote Industries Limited which has remained the major sponsor of the Gateway International Trade Fair for many years. The committed support of the Dangote Group is the elixir with which the trade fair is activated and OGUNCCIMA is eternally grateful for the wonderful gesture of the company,” he said.

He said the 13th Gateway International Trade Fair with the theme: “Achieving Economic Prosperity through Business Connection, Trade and Investment, “is aimed among others, to allow businesses to expand their reach, access new markets, and diversify their customer base. He emphasized that forging robust business connections, participating in trade activities, and making strategic investments will unlock new markets, stimulate economic growth, and enhance overall prosperity.

The Regional Sales Director, Dangote Cement PLC, Lagos/Ogun, Tunde Mabogunje in his goodwill address, assured Ogun state government and OGUNCIMMA of the continuous support of the company, noting that the Group is dedicated to enhancing the prosperity of Nigeria by creating opportunities for Nigerians and businesses in the country.

Mabogunje said visitors to the Dangote Group’s pavilion at the fair will have the opportunity of buying products of these companies at reasonably reduced prices as the Dangote businesses will be selling at discounted prices.

He also hinted that the Dangote Refinery will be part of the next edition of the Trade Fair.

“We want to appreciate Ogun state for bringing us as a partner. We want to assure you that we will be here next year bigger. By next year, our refinery will be part of the Trade Fair,” he said.

Governor Dapo Abiodun who visited the Dangote pavilion immediately after performing the ribbon-cutting ceremony, commended the company and others for supporting the Trade Fair which he noted is aimed at stimulating economic growth.