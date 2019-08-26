Dangote Cement on Monday presented four new cars to four of its Cement customers on Monday in Abuja and Onitsha respectively.

While three customers, Olatunji Victor Junaid, Bayo Fabiyi Joseph and Ahmed Muhammad, won the cars in Abuja, Iwuafor Blessing Chidiebere won in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Tricycles, Refrigerators, Television sets and other gift items were also presented to various winners at the two locations on Monday.

The Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Engr. Joseph Makoju, who made the presentations, described Monday as “Special and spectacular” for both the winners and the company as a corporate body.

The GMD said the presentations further authenticate the fact that the promo is real, while urging Nigerians to key into it as the winning cards are in over 72 million promotional bags of cement.

According to Makoju: ‘I am pleased that I am presenting four cars in a day. This is the first of its kind since the promo began last month.”

He said Dangote was not only leading in the cement sector but it is leading in quality as it is the only cement company in Nigeria that uses automatic robotic engineering to deliver quality to end users.

He assured that the company’s management will do all within their power to always give back to the highly esteemed customers who have stayed loyal to the brand for over the years.

Makoju said: “Our customers are the best. They have stayed loyal to our brand and we are happy because they know us for quality and also for having their interests at heart. I assure you that we will always give back to them, while ensuring that our products are easily available for everybody to get.”

Marketing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Funmi Sanni, said over 21 million winners of various items are expected to emerge at the end of the promotion in September.

According to her over N100 million has so far been given out to winners across the country.

Sanni explained that the consumer promo was in line with the mission of the company which is to touch the lives of the people by providing their basic needs, and pointed out that the consumer promotion is another huge investment to help the customers improve their rate of sales and make more profit while at the same time improve the consumers’ quality of life.

She added: “We are doing this for the sake of our consumers who have not really benefitted much from our previous promo.”

The Dangote Cement “Bag of Goodies” promo, which began nationwide in July and is to run till September ending, has so far yielded numerous winners of prizes in various categories.

Among other unique gifts, a total of 43 brand new cars, cash prizes of N200 million, 24 tricycles, 500 refrigerators, 24 motorcycles, 400 television sets, generators, Goodies packs, are available for winners in a promo, which has generated so much excitement among Nigeria, with over 21 million lucky winners targeted.