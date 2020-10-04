More Nigerians are reaping the rewards of consumer patronage and brand loyalty as over 200 lucky winners across the country have emerged star prize winners and become instant millionaires in the ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Consumer Promo Season 2.

While the new millionaire consumers of Dangote Cement product jubilate over their good fortune and windfall, there are still better days ahead for other Nigerians as around 800 more consumers are expected to win the star prize of N1 million each before the promo ends in November.

From the results garnered so far in a programme billed to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians in a season of gloom occasioned by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, 204 lucky consumers had won the star prizes as at September 29.

Three out of that number have won the N1 million more than once.

This positive trend is aside the thousands of other mouth-watering prizes won so far by Nigerians, some of which include television sets, refrigerators, smaller cash prizes, Dangote Food Goodies packs and recharge cards, among others.

According to a national breakdown of the star prize winners, the South West region has the current highest figure of 52 millionaires.

Lagos as a stand-alone region has the next highest figure of 51 lucky millionaire consumers; North Central 38; while the South South so far has 26.

Likewise, the South East has 18 star prize winners; North West 13; while the North East has six millionaire star prize winners so far.

Those three consumers who have won the star prize more than once are from the Lagos, North Central and South South.