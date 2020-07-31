To further help distributors service their customers efficiently and profitably, Dangote Cement Plc presented 82 brand new trucks to its distributors to ease the distribution of cement to consumers across the country, which will in turn take their businesses to the next level.

The event, held at the Enugu Assembly plant, started with a training by SHACMAN Nigeria where drivers, supervisors and managers of the distributor companies were in attendance.

The training, which focused more on the drivers, will help them to be more aware of their trucks and help to reduce carnages on Nigerian roads.

It also emphasised proper handling and maintenance of the vehicles.

In an interview with one of the distributors, Gilbert Igweka, who could not hold back his excitement, appreciated Dangote Group and congratulated other distributors who were present at the event.

Igweka said: “I want to thank Dangote Group for supporting our business with these trucks at a time like this that businesses are shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These trucks will help us service our customers better and meet more demands.

“Also I thank SHACMAN Nigeria and TSS for the training and enlightenment, which will help us take proper care of our trucks in terms of maintenance and safety on the roads as well as helping our business thrive the more.

“As a consistent user of the SHACMAN truck brand, I will say Dangote made a good choice.”

Dangote Group is the biggest customer of SHACMAN brand in Nigeria.

Since the entrance of SHACMAN vehicles into the Nigerian market through Transit Support Services Limited as SHACMAN Nigeria five years ago, Dangote has bought over 1,500 units of the brand.

The group also placed an order for about 350 units of SHACMAN heavy duty trucks assembled by TSS at the ANAMMCO plant, which were delivered to the Dangote Oil Refinery at Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos.

Other customers using SHACMAN brand include BUA cement, ABC Transport, AA Global Logistics and NUSTANZA Motors.

Presently, over 4,000 units are in operation in Nigeria.

Transit Support Services Limited brings SHACMAN to Nigeria through a network of dealers, equipped with comprehensive services supported by SHACMAN Group.

The TSS Enugu plant also offers genuine spare parts to support Shacman truck owners.

Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile, Manufacturers of SHACMAN Heavy and Medium Duty Trucks and Road Tractors is one of the biggest trucks manufacturing companies in China and has become very popular in Africa due to its ruggedness.