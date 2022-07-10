Dangote Cement packages N1bn promo to reward customers’ loyalty 

The subsidiary’ sales Director, Funmi Sanni made the disclosure, affirming that customers are kings and Queens, as well as have done so much to ensure the dominance of Dangote Cement in the market, and as such, giving back to them in monetary terms is just a “way of saying thank you for their patronage”.

Sanni, described the promo as a huge investment aimed at rewarding new and existing consumers, “especially in these trying times of our nationhood with the much needed financial and material palliatives.”

She indicated that the promo was also targeted at stimulating the economy that has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and global energy crisis to move towards much needed recovery especially in the construction/real estate industry sector.

She explained: “To emerge as one of the lucky winners, all you need to do is to pick out the scratch card inserted in the bag; scratch the panel at the back of the card to reveal what you have won; go to any of the over 200 redemption centers to collect an instant prize. Collect cards, spell D-A-N-G-O-T-E and win a star prize of N1 million instantly. Additionally, if you find an eagle in one of the letters, you will automatically win N5 million.”

Sanni said N125m worth of prizes are expected to be won monthly, among which there will be 25 multi-millionaires.

“The good thing about this promo is that a consumer stands the chance of winning the N1 million repeatedly. There is no limit to the number of times you are expected to win. All you should do is to continue to buy Dangote Cement” Sanni stated.

Sanni also revealed that Bag of Goodies Promo Season 3, which runs from July 5 to October 31, 2022, promises to be a blast as there are over 32.3 million mouth-watering prizes to be won, including television sets, refrigerators, rechargeable fans, 2KVA generators and millions of airtime gifts of major networks in Nigeria.

She related that every single bag of Dangote Cement to be produced daily through the promo period will contain scratch cards for various gifts to be won by consumers.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos stated that the Bag of Goodies Promo series is designed to continuously reward loyal Consumers who have stayed faithful and remained the backbone in the cement business.

He said such consumers have contributed in no small measure to make Dangote range of cement products the first choice for construction purposes across the country.

Puchercos explained: “We are offering life-changing prizes, which have immense economic values as they can be used to kick-start small scale businesses. These prizes are targeted to help many families recover from the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which adversely affected their sources of livelihood.”