Dangote Cement Obajana, community seal development pact

There were jubilations on Wednesday as Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant and Jakura Community in Kogi State sealed an historic Community Development Agreement (CDA) that will enable the company to implement mutually agreed social projects in the next five years.

The Community Development Agreement with the Jakura community is one of many CDAs that the company has with its host communities.

This serves as pathways for transfer of several impactful socio-economic development programmes and projects.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the CDA, the Plant Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, Engr. Azad Nawabuddin, represented by Engr. John Gwong, Chief General Manager, Production, said the pact is in fulfilment of the provisions of section 116 of the Minerals and Mining Act 2007, and section 193 of the Minerals and Mining Regulation 2011 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said the agreement demonstrates the company’s commitment to the development and overall well-being of Jakura community.

“For us as a company, we believe in the mantra, good neighborliness is good business, hence we do everything conceivable to maintain harmonious relationship with the communities where we operate,” he added.

The Plant Director said: “We look forward to the support of the State and Local Government as we seek to collaborate with relevant agencies of the state to implement some of the developmental programmes cited in this Agreement.”

According to him, a governing structure will be set up for the implementation of the content of the Agreement.

Speaking, Group Head, Social Performance, Dangote Cement Plc, Wakeel Olayiwola said the Agreement followed the stipulated steps as per the CDA development guideline as amended in 2023.

He said even though the year has almost come to an end, the company will kickstart implementation of the content of the CDA, while assuring of commitment to enjoy a robust company-community relations.

The Group Head, Health, Safety, Social, Environment & Sustainability, Dangote Industries Ltd (DIL), James Adenuga, said the company is a responsible corporate entity, adding that it is the right thing to do, to smoothen the company’s social licence to operate.

General Manager, Social Performance, Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana, Ademola Adeyemi commended the Jakura community for being supportive and positive throughout the process of drafting the Agreement.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said the government was proud of the Dangote Cement for being a responsible corporate citizen, urging the community to continue co-existing with the company peacefully.

The Minister who was represented by Bimbo Olaoye said the government will continue to ensure that the company enjoys smooth operational turf, while also creating jobs and implementing social programmes.

Also in attendance and sharing the same view are Federal Mines Environment Compliance Officer, Ministry od Solid Minerals Development, Engr. Olufemi Olaitan, Director, Geological Services, Kogi State Ministry of Solid Minerals, Atinuke Onimode, Chairman, House Committee on Solid Minerals, Kogi Sate House of Assembly, Omotayo Ishaya and her Vice, Jibril Abu.

Speaking on behalf of his community, the Obaro of Jakura community, HRH Usman Ajibola Adoga said: “This is a dream come true. Some of us who aspire to see this come true are not alive. It is indeed an historic event, and the Jakura community will never be the same again.”

He commended Dangote Cement Plc for its unwavering interventions in several communities in Kogi State.

In his remark, the Olu of Apata, HRH Frederick Balogun said Aliko Dangote is a God sent, promising that the communities will continue to be peaceful and be the ambassador of the Dangote Group.

Representative of the Chairman, Lokoja Local Government Area, Hon. Danjuma Muhammad Abubakar, said the people of Kogi will continue to be the Ambassadors of Mr. Aliko Dangote for his numerous interventions in their lives.

