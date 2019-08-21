The Dangote Group Plc has given out a new brand saloon car, motorcycle, refrigerator and two television sets to the winners of the ongoing Dangote Cement promo in Enugu.

A senior Director in Dangote Cement Plc, Emmanuel Ikeazubuor, gave out the prizes on Wednesday in Enugu in the ongoing cement promo of the company.

Ikeazubuor said that they came to show people that they were always innovative and they came up with the promo.

He explained that they always appreciated their customers, adding that the company intended to ensure that every progress they made, their customers would benefit from it.

The director said that the intention was to ensure that anybody associated with Dangote products would always progress, adding that it was also to ensure they shared whatever profit they made with their customers.

He said: “That is why we use part of the profits to buy these products to ensure that anybody who buys our products will get something out of the product.”

He said that the promo was the first by any cement company in the country because they were always first to come up with innovations.

He noted that their competitors always tried to copy them but they were always two steps ahead of them in terms of creativity.

Ikeazubuor explained that the promo started in July and would end in September this year, adding that after that they would sit down and assess it and then decide on what to do next.

The winner of the car, Paul Onovo, while commending Dangote Cement Plc for the gesture, said that he had a lot of challenges in his business within the past three weeks.

Onovo said that he had an accident and also an armed robbery attack in his shop, adding that the robbers made away with sixty bags of cement in his block industry.

He said that he was informed that Dangote Groups was doing promo on their cement and decided to be part of it because he had a block industry and used to buy full trailer loads of cement.

Onovo said that he decided to buy a trailer load of the product and that only one bag of cement gave him the offer of a brand new saloon car that he had never dreamed of in his life.

In her remark, the Marketing Director of Dangote Cement, Fumi Sani, said that the promo was unique because it was very transparent and the goodies were right in the hands of the consumers.

Sani said that it was the first time the industry was organising such an event that was worth billions of Naira in appreciation of their customers because they had been loyal to them.

She said: “Our customers made us big and bigger by the day and we want them to continue to be part of our blessings.

“All the 900 bags in a truck carries scratch cards so the chances of winning are not less than seventy per cent in each truck load.

“We have gone round the country, for this promo, this is the Enugu edition of the promo.”

The News agency of Nigeria reports that other gift items won in the promo includes motorcycle won by Ndubueze Chidozie, a Refridgerator won by Chinedu Friday and television sets won by Chukwudi Ogbonna and Chinaza Ikpo respectively.