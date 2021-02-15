The Obajana Plant of Dangote Cement Plc in Kogi State has donated 10 tricycles, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, to host communities as part of its corporate social responsibility and enhancement of peaceful and harmonious relationship.

The Plant Director, J. V. Gungune, while presenting the items to the four plant and mining communities on Sunday, said the gesture was part of efforts to engender harmonious relationships between the company and the host communities.

Gungune, who was represented by Haruna Adinoyi, General Manager, Human Resources and Administration of the company, said the firm was appreciative of the host communities’ supports for its operations.

He said the donation was meant to provide livelihood support for some members of the benefitting plant and mining communities, including Obajana, Akpata, Iwaa and Oyo, all represented by their respective traditional rulers.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Bajana of Obajana, Oba Idowu Isenibi, described the donation as timely, saying it would support business and transportation in the communities.

The Oba of Iwaa community, Francis Migbole, also expressed the appreciation of his community to the company, while commending the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for his efforts at transforming the economies of the host communities.

In his remarks, the Deputy General Manager, Community Relations and Special Duties, Ademola Adeyemi, said the tricycles would aid movement of members of the affected communities.

Adeyemi said the effort was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to enhance harmonious relationship, adding that while Obajana was a plant community, Akpata, Iwaa and Oyo were mining communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that only recently, the company funded cooperative societies in the communities, while it had just completed a multi-billion naira Obajana-Kabba concrete road, adjudged to be the longest concrete road in the country.