Dangote Cement announces invasion of Obajana plant 

The Management of Dangote Cement Plc, has formally informed the public about the invasion of its Obajana plant, Kogi State by suspected armed vigilantes on the order of the State government.

Following the invasion, the organisation in a press signed by the company’s GMD, Michel Puchercos,

appealing to staff and customers to remain calm while the organisation explores all possible legal steps to address the situation.

“The welfare of our staff remains our key focus as we work hard to minimize further impact on our people and operations” Puchercos stated.

The statement reads in part: “The vigilantes, led by some officials of the State government were apparently acting on a resolution of the Kogi state House of Assembly on controversial tax claims; claims that the state governor had also contradicted when he said the shutdown was due to an alleged invalid acquisition of the company by Dangote Industries Limited.

“In the process of forcefully evicting the workers to enforce the shutdown, the vigilantes shots at 27 of our workers and also destroyed some of the company’s property at the plant.

“We have taken steps to get the hoodlums apprehended by the law enforcement agencies, and we will ensure that full legal action is taken against them”.

While the firm reiterated that Obajana Cement plant is 100 per cent owned by Dangote Cement PLC, Puchercos affirmed that the firm remained resolute in transforming Africa, while creating sustainable value for her people, communities, investors and customers.