Dangote calls for infrastructural development, receives Champion of CILT’ award

President/CE, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote has expressed the need for adequate infrastructure, transport and logistics to boost the economy.

Dangote, established this during an official visit by executive members of the Institute and its Women in Logistics and Transports (WILAT) to Dangote at the Head Office of the Dangote Group in Ikoyi, Lagos, State.

He noted that the Group could work together with the Institute in the areas of transport and logistics, with training for the customers of the Group.

Dangote recently received the prestigious award of the ‘Champion of CILT’ in recognition of his personal and the group’s contributions and support in areas of transport, logistics and supply chain management in Nigeria and Africa.

The award was bestowed on him by WILAT the National President Mfon Ekong Usoro, at the Head Office of the Dangote Group in Ikoyi, Lagos, State.

While accepting the award, Dangote, who commended the efforts of the Institute’s top officials to improve the transport sector in Nigeria, also pledged to collaborate with the CILT in the areas of training and capacity building on transport, logistics and supply chain management issues.

He received the CILT award in the company of the Group Executive Director, Special Duties and Group Chief Risk Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Dr. Nike Fajemirokun; Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Michel Puchercos, and the Managing Director, Greenview Development/Port Operations, Mr. Akin Omole.

Members of the CILT delegation led by Usoro included the National President Emeritus, Ibrahim Jibril; International Vice President, Dr. Usman Gidado; Founder WiLAT, Aisha Ali-Ibrahim; Vice President, East CILT, Peter Borlo; CMILT/Chairperson WILAT, Khadijat Ifelola Sheidu-Shabi; Vice President, ENL Consortium, Princess Vicky Haastrup; National Executive Director, Paul Ndibe; Director, CLTL, UNILAG, Prof. Iyiola Oni, and Chairperson, Next Generation, Jafaaru Bello.

Usoro, who presented the award to Dangote, said the delegation came to inform him about the change in baton in the Institute, and to renew the relationship between the CILT and corporate members.

She noted the long relationship with the Dangote Group, which presently has 5 Fellows of the Institute; 5 Chartered members, 18 Members, and 47 affiliate Members of the CILT. The team also expressed condolence over the recent demise of the Group Vice President, Alhaji Sani Dangote.

Immediate past president of the CILT, Mr. Jibril, in a vote of thanks, commended Dangote for the good work being done by the group in creating wealth not only in Nigeria but in Africa. He also hailed the group for building capacity in logistics, transport and supply chain management in Nigeria.

According to him, “I have been with CILT Council for over one and a half decades and through this period I have come to realise the great work the President of the Dangote Group is doing and his supporting staff in the area of development of capacity and skills acquisition in the logistics, transport and supply chain industry and this has gone a long way in professionalising the industry and has gone a long way in creating wealth and generating employment not only in Nigeria but the African region.

“This is a development that we have been keenly following and we are very much proud of what the Dangote Group is doing as led by the president himself. On that note, we appreciate all that he has done, we appreciate all that the Dangote Group is doing, and at the end of the day we believe that this is what Nigeria should benefit from”, he added.