An African-American woman, Bea Lewis, has accused Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, of breaking her “heart in 1,000 pieces” when they dated.

The 33-year-old made the allegation in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Lewis, who shared pictures of herself and Dangote in a love pose, wrote: “I dated the richest black man in the world.

“He broke my heart in 1000 pieces.

“I learned more from him than any person I’ve ever met.

“Communicating with a billionaire daily makes you see the world different than your humble beginnings in liberty city.

“I became more organized and finally am able to step away from the daily kitchen operations.

“I learned love without strings.

“Give your best without expectations.

“Nothing is forever.

“I realized a half a million dollar restaurant project was a bad investment.

“I purchased two properties.

“I started a consistent fitness regime.

“Became vegan.

“Obtained a profitable stock portfolio.

“He changed my perspective on work ethic and patience.

“Once my mindset changed the universe gravitated me to people that uplifted me and increased my net worth mentally and financially.

“To 2021 and powerful encounters. 🎉 #alikodangote #atlantarealestate #amp #HappyNewYear.”