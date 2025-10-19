Dangerous overtaking causes six deaths in Ebonyi crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that dangerous overtaking led to six deaths in an auto crash on Friday in Ebonyi State.

The Ebonyi State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Anthony Ogbodo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) about the crash on Saturday.

Ogbodo said that the accident occurred near the Nkalagu flyover.

He said the crash happened along the Enugu-Abakaliki Federal Highway and involved a Toyota Hiace commercial bus and an articulated vehicle.

Ogbodo stated that 22 persons — 12 males and 10 females — were involved in the tragic incident.

“Six persons were killed, comprising three males and three females, while 14 others — nine males and five females — sustained injuries,” he said.

He added that two males escaped unhurt, while some of the injured were taken to Annunciation Hospital and the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu.

According to him, other victims were taken to the General Hospital, Ezzamgbo, Ebonyi State by a Red Cross team for medical attention.

Ogbodo said FRSC personnel cleared the obstruction and recovered two handsets, the key of the articulated vehicle, and N2,000 from the crash scene.

He appealed to motorists to always obey traffic regulations to prevent needless loss of lives on Nigerian roads.