Danfo driver stabs LASTMA Officer, strips self naked + Videos, photo

A commercial bus driver in Lagos State on Sunday stabbed an operative of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and then stripped himself naked.

…obstruction to other road users around Costain round-about.



The driver of the apprehended commercial T4 bus caused serious commotion by stripping himself naked at public after stabbing a LASTMA officer with a knife. pic.twitter.com/NPo2kmd6zq — LASTMA (@followlastma) September 24, 2023

It took the combined effort of other LASTMA operatives and those of the Nigeria Police to apprehend the driver.

#FlashUpdate



After several warnings to commercial bus drivers on the need to stop causing obstructions to other road users by the Government.



A recalcitrant commercial T4 bus (LSR 966 YE) was apprehended today, Sunday 24/09/2023 by LASTMA personnel for causing serious… pic.twitter.com/tkxx9oyQVN — LASTMA (@followlastma) September 24, 2023

In a statement on its X page on Sunday, the traffic management agency said: “After several warnings to commercial bus drivers on the need to stop causing obstructions to other road users by the Government.

“A recalcitrant commercial T4 bus (LSR 966 YE) was apprehended today, Sunday 24/09/2023 by LASTMA personnel for causing serious obstruction to other road users around Costain round-about.

“The driver of the apprehended commercial T4 bus caused serious commotion by stripping himself naked at public after stabbing a LASTMA officer with a knife.

“The naked driver was eventually arrested by Policemen from Iponri Police Station with the directive of the DPO.”

In a further statement, the traffic management agency said LASTMA Officer Olajide Olukoga, who led the enforcement team, said the Volkswagen commercial ‘T4’ bus was impounded and the driver apprehended for picking up passengers on the main expressway, thereby causing serious traffic obstructions to other road users around Costain inward Iponri.

Olukoga added that the enforcement operation was carried out around Costain roundabout inward Iponri after several warnings by the state government to commercial bus/private car drivers on the need to make use of designated bus stops before picking up or dropping passengers or co-travellers across the state.

He said: “Our enforcement team had successfully apprehended the driver while trying to escape after dangerous driving, brought out a knife and stabbed me in the process.

“After seeing the deep cut he had inflicted on me with the knife, he decided to strip himself naked and caused serious commotion before he was eventually arrested by Policemen from Iponri Police Station.

“After his arrest, dangerous weapons cutlass and knife were recovered from his commercial Volkswagen ‘T4’ bus by security officers.”