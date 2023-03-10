Danfo driver driving one way hits to death man in his car

An unidentified private car owner was killed on Thursday morning by a commercial bus driver while driving against traffic (One-way) around the Meiran area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency made this known on Thursday in information released on its social media.

The statement said: “A Volkswagen commercial bus driver with registration no EPE 964XX, while driving one-way at high speed, collided with a private car (Honda Civic EPE 666 BC).

“The accident, which occurred around 9:30am, made the driver of the Honda Civic car sustain a serious neck injury, and he died instantly in a pool of blood.”