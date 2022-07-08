‘Danfo’ driver defecates after arrest, splashes faeces on LASTMA officials + Video

A bus driver has been dragged to court for stripping himself, defecating and splashing the faeces on officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority after his arrest.

The action was captured on a video seen by The Eagle Online during the week, with the LASTMA officials looking dazed.

The video showed a LASTMA operative sitting behind the wheel of the bus with the driver then stripping himself naked.

After he became naked, he went down, defecated on his left hand and splashed it on the LASTMA official behind the wheel.

The LASTMA official jumped down.

The driver then went after another of the operatives.

The spokesperson of the traffic agency, Olumide Filade, revealed that the unnamed driver had been dragged to court.

Filled said the incident occurred on July 4, 2022, with the driver ordered remanded until August 2022 by the Judge.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, said the incident happened in March 2022 in Maryland area of the state.

Filade said the vehicle was eventually impounded on July 4, 2022.

He said: “The driver has been arraigned at a Magistrate’s Court, where he was asked to be remanded at the Potoki Custodial Centre until August when his case would come up again.

“This only goes to show that the law will not spare any violator, however unruly you are.

“All LASTMA is advocating is voluntary compliance.”