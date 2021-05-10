The representative of Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has marked his graduation from a College in the United States of America with a bash.

The celebration, obviously in the US, followed Adeleke’s bagging of a degree in Criminal Justice.

The Osun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2018 election, who is popularly referred to as Dancing Senator, bagged the degree on May 7.

His convocation was attended by his brother, Adedeji Adeleke; his son BRed; and other family members.

It will be recalled that the Police had in 2018 arraigned Adeleke alongside Sikiru Adeleke (the Senator’s relative), Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (a school principal), Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (a school Registrar) and Dare Samuel Olutope (a teacher) for examination fraud charges.

However, in January 2021, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the case.