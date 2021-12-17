Dancer Jane Mena, an adulterous twerker — Actress Tonto Dikeh

Actress Doris Ogala has thrown in support for her colleague and best friend, Tonto Dikeh, following a cryptic post dancer Jane Mena shared amid her face-off with Dikeh.

Earlier, Mena wrote in the third person, stating that someone who claimed she was ready to go to court is now “running up and down”.

Urging the person to stay at a spot and sign the court papers, she added that there is “sapa everywhere”.

Dikeh has again slammed Mena over claim of not wanting to sign court papers after the dancer’s earlier threat of filing a defamation lawsuit against the mother of one.

Reacting to the comment, Dikeh described Mena as an adulterous twerker and further referred her to her lawyer’s office.

The actress also accused the dancer of lying, while stating that she is running from her own petition to be delivered.

Dikeh threatened to release the remaining voice notes in her possession, adding that she doesn’t want to hear let’s pity her husband.

The actress further averred that they weren’t the ones that said Mena’s husband is impotent.

Dikeh also alleged that Mena recently aborted a pregnancy for Prince Kpokpogri.

She wrote: Like m seriously pissed off, wish I can see girl face to face right now.. We go know who Dey run, 2months you Dey fear to serve letter come internet Dey lie..

“She running from her own petition to be delivered!! To God I will drop the remaining voice note, I no want hear make we pity the husband because no be we talk say e impotent or say the belle jane just ABORT nah for kpokpogri.”

Shortly after Dikeh countered claim of not wanting to sign court papers, Ogala threw in her support.

Ogala, who addressed her Instagram post to Mena, alleged that she has an impotent husband.

She also said that she has seen the sex tape which she described as “blue film” (local name for adult film).

Ogala wrote: “Bia Jane you say who de fear you! Your huncle brother in the lord didn’t tell you that there’s no fear in our dictionary! Some body send me address please! I want to check something! See this rat ooo !! Make no body try stop me this time.. be ready! Ahhhh .. people never even see the real sex tape! Ahhhh the real blue film.. ok.”